Keith Lee Praises Cardi B After The Pair Collab

Former MMA fighter and viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee had nothing but praise for Cardi B after the pair collabed. "She is exactly who she says she is," Lee stated on a livestream after being asked for his thoughts on Cardi. Earlier this week, the pair tried out a collection of burgers together and appeared to have a great time doing it. Did you enjoy the pair's collab? Let us know in the comments.

As mentioned, Lee began his career as an MMA fighter. However, he quickly transitioned to food content on social media. His honest reviews of food, especially soul food in the American South, quickly went viral on TikTok. However, not everyone is a fan of Lee's work. Restaurants often beef with him if he doesn't like their food. There is no better example of this than Atlanta's Milk & Honey, whose beef with Lee became a bizarre, unmissable saga online.

Keith Lee Feuds With Chad Johnson

Another person who Lee didn't get along with was former NFLer Chad Johnson. Lee responded to Johnson after he expressed his disdain for Lee's review content. “You must have never heard of me, but if you have heard of me, why is this your first time speaking on me? Why haven’t you spoken about the positive things we’ve done with this platform?” the former MMA fighter asked the retired wide receiver. Lee went on to cite examples such as helping fund cancer treatment for one restaurant owner and helping a schoolteacher retire.

However, Lee even had backup - from Johnson's own daughter no less. "Listen, we team Keith Lee over here," Johnson claimed his daughter had texted him. "My daughter got on my head about this. And when your daughter get you on about something like this, you know you never gonna win," Johnson continued. Other famous daughters have also gone after Johnson. A TikTok from the daughter of Jalen Rose has garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

