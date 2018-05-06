sunglasses
- StreetwearGloRilla Fan Awkardly Confronted By Stylist After Rap Diva Threw Rented Sunglasses To HimGlo's team is facing serious criticism for treating the fan so rudely at a recent performance.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Fan Auctions Off "Renaissance" Tour Sunglasses For £15KThe icon continues to be generous with the Beyhive.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Alleges Paula Abdul Stole Her Sunglass DesignThe reality television star revealed that she's "discouraged and heartbroken.” By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsSaweetie Throws Clear Shot At Quavo In New VideoSaweetie threw some slick shade at her ex-boyfriend Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTyler, The Creator Paid $100 For A Random New Yorker's $10 SunglassesNot that's a come-up!By Keenan Higgins
- GramRihanna Takes A Dip In Sexy Bikini and Fenty ShadesDon't ask her about the album, she's busy.By Lynn S.
- MusicKash Doll Gifts Big Sean With A Pair Of Cartier SunglassesIt's just some "Detroit Love."By Kevin Goddard
- SportsPatrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge Debut Oakley's New Ahyris Sunglass CollectionMahomes and Judge model Oakley's newest collection.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicGucci Mane Is Not Impressed With This Painting Of Him With A Lazy EyeGucci Mane is always wearing sunglasses so how would we know?By Alex Zidel
- MusicVersace Revives Notorious B.I.G. Shades In Exclusive Month-Long LaunchBefore Migos, there was Christopher Wallace.By Zaynab
- LifeSupreme Debuts Five New Italian Handcrafted Sunglasses For The SummerSupreme has got your back for the summer.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Selfies With Cuban Doll In Response To Tadoe's ThreatsTekashi 6ix9ine is the "Troll of the Year."By Devin Ch