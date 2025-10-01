Shaq Sets The Record Straight Amid Sophie Rain Dating Rumors

Last month, Shaq happened to cross paths with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain while she was celebrating her 21st birthday in Los Angeles. They posed for a fun photo together that was shared on X and quickly began making its rounds online. Of course, this led some social media users to believe that there was more to the story. According to him, however, that couldn't be further from the truth.

When internet personality Noah Glenn Carter shared a post about the run-in, Shaq took to his comments section to set the record straight. "I don't daw (sic) that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," he wrote. He didn't stop there, however. Per TMZ, he allegedly went on to tell Carter to stop with the speculation, even threatening to get physical.

"Stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude," he allegedly wrote. "Your mom is hot tell her to hit me on my sky tell pager."

Shaq & Sophie Rain

Shaq might not appreciate others speculating about his love life, but he certainly doesn't mind doing some speculating of his own. Over the summer, for example, he weighed in on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship on The Big Podcast with Shaq shortly after they made it Instagram official. Sadly, he didn't seem to have high hopes for the high-profile pair.

When his co-host Adam Lefkoe asked him and guest Mike Tyson if they'd heard about the romance, he gave him a blunt response. "Six weeks," he said, indicating that he didn't thing the couple would last long at all.