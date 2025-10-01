Shaq Sets The Record Straight Amid Sophie Rain Dating Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 558 Views
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. David Butler II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
OnlyFans model Sophie Rain was recently spotted celebrating her 21st birthday in Los Angeles alongside Shaq.

Last month, Shaq happened to cross paths with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain while she was celebrating her 21st birthday in Los Angeles. They posed for a fun photo together that was shared on X and quickly began making its rounds online. Of course, this led some social media users to believe that there was more to the story. According to him, however, that couldn't be further from the truth.

When internet personality Noah Glenn Carter shared a post about the run-in, Shaq took to his comments section to set the record straight. "I don't daw (sic) that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," he wrote. He didn't stop there, however. Per TMZ, he allegedly went on to tell Carter to stop with the speculation, even threatening to get physical.

"Stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude," he allegedly wrote. "Your mom is hot tell her to hit me on my sky tell pager."

Shaq & Sophie Rain

Shaq might not appreciate others speculating about his love life, but he certainly doesn't mind doing some speculating of his own. Over the summer, for example, he weighed in on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship on The Big Podcast with Shaq shortly after they made it Instagram official. Sadly, he didn't seem to have high hopes for the high-profile pair.

When his co-host Adam Lefkoe asked him and guest Mike Tyson if they'd heard about the romance, he gave him a blunt response. "Six weeks," he said, indicating that he didn't thing the couple would last long at all.

While Meg and Thompson have made it past the six week mark, rumors that they may have called it quits have been floating around in recent days. This is due to a suspicious comment he made during the NBA Media Day earlier this week. When asked how Meg has made him a “better man on and off” the court, he said, "I'm not going to talk about that.”

