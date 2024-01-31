Shaq Reveals Why He Doesn't Open Up Emotionally To Women

Shaq has advocated against men sharing their feelings with women. "Whenever something goes down, they throw it back in your face," Shaq reasoned when asked on The Big Podcast why he doesn't open up to his partners. Shaq is divorced and has since struggled to hold down a relationship long-term. In the past, the Hall of Famer has admitted to "making mistakes" and being "greedy" in his first marriage. However, the sharing of feelings doesn't appear to be a mistake Shaq thinks he's made.

Meanwhile, commenters online were not vibing with the NBA legend's comments. "You know what's funny. Women open up to a man and tell him all you been through. He doesn't throw it in your face. He just does the same stuff to you again 🤦🏿‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️," one person noted. "This man cheated on his wife, got divorced. She got remarried and he still proceeded to call her his wife because "that's mine. Listen to em if y'all want to 💀," added another.

Shaq Like A "Father Figure" To Angel Reese

Meanwhile, one relationship that is working out for Shaq is the more familial one he has with LSU star Angel Reese. Reese called him a "father figure" during a wide-ranging interview that she and other members of LSU did with USA Today. "There’s really strong parallels in their personalities. They love people. They welcome the spotlight that comes with stardom, they both have a great love for this school and an enthusiasm for life," said Bob Starkey, an LSU assistant coach. During his long tenure in Baton Rouge, Starkey has coached both LSU legends.

Furthermore, Reese used "father figure" to describe the Hall of Famer, saying she didn't see him as a role model or basketball mentor. They have a light airy relationship, which ranges from Shaq giving Reese business advice to Reese roasting Shaq if he is ever spotted out with a woman. Additionally, Reese said she plans to have him walk with her on Senior Day. This is an honor typically reserved for family members. If Reese plans to declare for the WNBA this year, Senior Day will likely be LSU's regular-season finale at home against Kentucky.

