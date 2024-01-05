Orlando Magic Announce Shaq Jersey Retirement

The Orlando Magic have announced that Shaq's jersey will be the first to be retired by the team. "On behalf of the DeVos family and myself and all of us here at the Orlando Magic, we want to congratulate you as we make you the first jersey number retired in the history of the Orlando Magic. You had a great career here at the beginning of your career and we had some great times!" Magic CEO Alex Martins told Shaq on Inside the NBA. Furthermore, the jersey retirement is set for February 13.

Shaq was the Magic's first-overall pick in the 1992 Draft and helped turn the team into a serious contender in the mid-90s. Addtionally, that included a Finals run in 1995, Shaq's third season in the league. However, Shaq's time in Orlando would only last until 1996 when he joined the Lakers in free agency. Shaq would later say that he felt like a "big fish in a dried-up pond" in Orlando. After leaving the Magic, Shaq would go on to win four NBA titles - three with the Lakers and one with the Heat.

Shaq Speaks On Jersey Retirements

Jersey retirements have been something that Shaq has actually spoken on in the last few weeks. The Hall of Famer recently said that he doesn't necessarily agree with league-wide retirements of certain player jerseys. “I hate the fact that they hang up other people’s jerseys. I hope I’m not disrespecting anybody by this term. This thing is ours. This is what we built. Michael Jordan ain’t never play for the Heat. Bill Russell ain’t never play for the Heat. You did your own thing with your little Celtics family and Chicago family. But this Miami thing? I was one of the original championship families… this is our thing. So, I don’t like that personally," Shaq said.

Furthermore, Shaq, whose jersey is retired by the Heat, was opining on the retirements following the news that the team would be retiring Udonis Haslem's jersey in January. Haslem's jersey will be just the sixth jersey retired by the Heat. The other jerseys of Heat players that have been retired are Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and Shaquille O’Neal.

