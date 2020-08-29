orlando magic
- SportsOrlando Magic Announce Shaq Jersey RetirementIt will be the first jersey retirement in team history.By Ben Mock
- SportsNPBA Calls The Orlando Magic's Donation To Ron DeSantis "Alarming"The Magic are in a fair bit of hot water over this offseason move.By Ben Mock
- SneakersNike Air Foamposite One "Penny PE" RevealedThe infamous Nike Air Foamposite One "Penny PE" is set to get a retail release. By Alexander Cole
- SportsOrlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac Clarifies Perceived "Anti-Vax" & "Anti-Science" CommentsMagic's Jonathan Isaac explains his stance on COVID-19 vaccine: "I am not anti-vax. I’m not anti-medicine. I’m not anti-science. I didn’t come to my current vaccination status by studying Black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences."By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsJonathan Isaac Slams Reporter For Recent Vaccine PieceJonathan Isaac feels as though his views were misrepresented.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJonathan Isaac Comes Out Against COVID-19 VaccineJonathan Isaac recently came out in support of Kyrie Irving's anti-vaxx musings.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole Spotted Working Out With The Orlando MagicJ. Cole is putting in work with the Orlando Magic this off-season.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsJJ Redick Announces Retirement After 15 Seasons In NBAAfter 15 seasons in the NBA and four legendary years at Duke, JJ Redick is calling it quits. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsJanis Timma Gets Love From Orlando Magic Fans In Team DebutJanis Timma quickly became a fan favorite on Twitter.By Joe Abrams
- SportsOrlando Magic Hire New Head Coach: ReportThe Magic have been looking for a new coach since the firing of Steve Clifford.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJason Kidd Is Currently Being Pursued For This Team's Head Coaching JobJason Kidd is going to be a highly sought after individual on the head coaching market.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic & Steve Clifford Part Ways After Abysmal SeasonThe Orlando Magic already have a replacement in mind.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDevin Cannady's Status Updated After Gruesome InjuryDevin Cannady's ankle injury was truly horrific.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMo Bamba Praised After Covering Devin Cannady's Horrific InjuryDevin Cannady's gruesome injury had many fans fearful.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Face COVID Scare As Head Coach Tests PositiveSteve Clifford won't be able to coach the Magic for a while.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Gordon Headed To Denver Following Trade RequestThe Denver Nuggets have been making some big moves at the deadline.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBulls & Magic Agree To Massive Nikola Vucevic TradeBoth the Bulls and Magic are gearing up for very different futures.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Gordon Requests Trade Out Of Orlando, Asking Price UnveiledAaron Gordon is the latest player to be wrapped up in trade deadline news.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarkelle Fultz Gets Incredible Black Panther TattooMarkelle Fultz's new ink is extremely impressive.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWesley Matthews Says He's Not "Apologetic" For Boycott Of Game 5Wesley Matthews says the Bucks are not "apologetic" for boycotting game 5 against the Magic.By Cole Blake