One of the more polarizing sneakers out there is the Nike Air Foamposite One. Don’t get us wrong, this is a classic sneaker. However, there are plenty of sneakerheads out there who do not care for the silhouette. It is one of those cases where they are an acquired taste.

Of course, Penny Hardaway is the man responsible for making these so popular. While playing for the Orlando Magic, Hardaway was constantly wearing Foamposites, and they gained a cult following. Overall, it’s hard to imagine these being popular without Penny’s influence.

Nike Air Foamposite One Returns

During his time in Orlando, Hardaway used to wear an all-white pair of Foamposites. These were nicknamed “Home” as they went with the Magic’s white jerseys. Unfortunately, this color scheme never made it to the market, however, that is going to change in 2023.

In the official images below, you can find the 2023 version of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Penny PE.” Firstly, this shoe opens up with a white upper. From there, black is found on the tongue, cuff, and linings. It makes for a simple color scheme, albeit one that appeals to Penny fans.

Penny PE – Image via Nike

If you love the Foamposite, then you need to go out and grab these. This is a shoe that fans have been begging for, and now, it is going to hit the market. Hopefully, Nike has plans to drop even more great shoes that never hit retail. After all, it’s a good way to make a boat load of cash.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have an exact release date. However, you can expect these to drop as of February for a price of $240 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Nike Air Foamposite One – Image via Nike

