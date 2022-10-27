One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.

If there is one thing for certain, it’s that the Nike Air Foamposite isn’t nearly as popular as it once was. Colorways are few and far between, while most fans have gone for shoes with a slimmer profile. That said, there is still a place for this shoe in the sneaker ecosystem, and we’re lucky that Nike still believes in it enough to deliver awesome new colorways. One such model is the “Dream A World” color scheme, which can be found below.

Image via Nike

In the official images, we can see that the upper is comprised of a very unique color blocking. There are various colors at play here, including light blue, charcoal grey, and even some white. These are blended into a massive blur that is hard to truly make out. From there, the rest of the shoe goes for some neutral grey tones. The suede overlays that are placed near the laces create a nice contrast, and overall, this is one of the best Foamposite colorways we have seen in some time.

Of course, this shoe is not going to be for everyone. The Nike Air Foamposite is one of those shoes that you either love or hate, and in some cases, it’s even a regional bias. Regardless, this is a classic silhouette that demands respect with its bold and larger-than-life make-up.

At the time of writing this, no release date has been revealed. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.

