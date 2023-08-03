NPBA Calls The Orlando Magic’s Donation To Ron DeSantis “Alarming”

Quarterly fundraising disclosures in the 2024 Presidential election revealed that back in June, the Orlando Magic gave $50,000 to the campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The move is unsurprising, given that the Magic is owned by the DeVos, longtime and deep-pocketed Republicans. Betsy DeVos, the sister-in-law of current Magic chairman Dan DeVos, served as President Trump’s Secretary of Education.

When asked by the New York Times, a spokesperson for the Magic confirmed the donation. Furthermore, they stated that it “was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.” DeSantis, who has struggled to find national traction with his brand of hardline anti-woke rhetoric, has served as the state’s governor since 2018. While many of his anti-woke stunts have grabbed the national spotlight, his own going battle with Disney is one of the best remembered. Ironically, Disney is the main sponsor of the Magic.

NPBA Weighs In On Magic Donation

A statement from the NBPA on the Orlando Magic’s recent political donations.



After this quarter’s disclosures were made and the Magic’s donation revealed, the NBPA felt compelled to release a statement. “A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary. NBA governors, players, and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players. The Magic’s donation does not player support for the recipient.”

It’s not the first time in basketball history that players have directly opposed their team owners. In 2020, members of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream stood in opposition with one of the team’s owners, then-Senator Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler, a Republican, was a major Trump ally and had blasted the WNBA for kneeling during the national anthem. In response, members of the Dream actively worked for the election campaign of Loeffler’s opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock. It remains to be seen if there will be a similar reaction to this brazen move by the Magic.

