“Billboard” Names Kendrick Lamar No. 4 Greatest Pop Star Of 2025

2025 was yet another huge year for Kendrick Lamar. In addition to topping the charts, the Compton rapper toured the world with SZA, won five Grammy awards, and more. He even took the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show back in February. He performed a medley of his biggest hits.

Of course, this included "Not Like Us," the diss track that prompted Drake to sue Universal Music Group. Now, Kendrick is being acknowledged for his contributions on Billboard's list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2025. He came in at No. 4. This puts him just ahead of Sabrina Carpenter, the cast of KPop Demon Hunters, and Tate McRae, among others.

He came in No. 1 on the list last year, proving that his winning streak shows no signs of stopping.

Kendrick Lamar iHeartRadio Music Awards

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Kendrick's latest feat comes just a couple of weeks after it was revealed that he's in the running for several iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. He's nominated for five awards, to be exact, including Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

He and SZA's GNX track "luther" is also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Hip-Hop Song of the Year. He's competing with heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and more.