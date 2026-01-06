Young Threat, A Feature On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX," Was Hit With Murder Charges

BY Cole Blake
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 9, 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: YoungThreat visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Young Threat was one of many Los Angeles-based collaborators Kendrick Lamar worked with on his 2024 album, "GNX."

Young Threat, who is best known for appearing on Kendrick Lamar's 2024 album, GNX, is reportedly being held on $4 million bond for murder and attempted murder charges. According to court documents obtained by No Jumper, the Los Angeles rapper was arrested in December.

When No Jumper shared the news on Instagram, fans had plenty of thoughts in the comments section. "Why every LA rapper mentioned gotta be with the Kendrick co sign let them be they own. Exactly why other coast don’t show recognition," one user wrote. Another added: "Man god be throwing yal ropes, leading you to the victory line and yal make a complete 180 before yal cross the line. WTH yal be on bruh you too close to your dreams to be making these type mistakes." Others brought up Lamar's feud with Drake, such as one user who commented: "See what the Kendrick Lamar stimulus package gets you. If Drake gave him a feature this wouldn’t have happened."

Young Threat's Charges

According to the arrest report, Young Threat is facing several serious felony charges. They include murder and attempted murder with an arrest date of December 16. No further information on the allegation is provided; however, the rapper is scheduled to appear in court again on January 22.

Who Is Young Threat

Young Threat, whose legal name is Deonta Simuel, is a rapper from Los Angeles, California. He appeared on the title track to Kendrick Lamar's album, GNX. Other artists on the song include Hitta J3 and Peysoh. Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Kenny & Billy, Tobias "Rascal" Breuer, and Tim Maxey handled production on the track. It peaked at No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Following the success of GNX, Young Threat released the project, It Gets Greater Later, in December 2024. After that, he put out Reincarnated in April 2025.

