Peysoh Reportedly Arrested On Unknown Charges

BY Cole Blake 152 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper Peysoh performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Several associates of Peysoh appeared to confirm the news on social media, but no further details are available.

Peysoh, the 21-year-old rapper who is best known for appearing on Kendrick Lamar's 2024 album, GNX, has reportedly been arrested by police. As caught by No Jumper, two of his associates shared messages on Instagram seemingly confirming the news. "Free tha trophy," one person wrote over a picture of the rapper. "You'll be home soon P!" Another shared a picture of them together with the caption: "Free Peysoh." No further details about the case have been made public.

When No Jumper shared the posts on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "Thats unfortunate news. Hope for the best for Peysoh," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Free the rabbit." One more user noted that Lamar's GNX album will be competing at the Grammy Awards. "Right when he getting nominated for a grammy," they said.

Read More: Peysoh Follows Up On Kendrick Lamar Feature With "Peysoh Did It" EP

Peysoh On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Peysoh broke into the mainstream by appearing on the title track from Kendrick Lamar's aforementioned GNX album in 2024. On the song, the two trade bar for bar, rapping: "Tell 'em Peysoh did it, ayy, who showed you how to run a blitz? / Tell 'em Peysoh did it, who put the West back in front of sh*t?" The project is up for Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

Peysoh previously reflected on the experience while speaking with the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so dope that he embraced the culture and did right by us,” he said after the album dropped. “There’s a lot of controversy with Mexican rap, but he knows what he wants and he had a blueprint. He’s a legend and I’m so grateful for the chance he gave to me to prove my keep.”

As for his own music, Peysoh put out his latest album, FinallyFed, back in July. The project features collaborations with a number of high-profile artists, including Mozzy, 03 Greedo, Lil Yachty, Kevin Gates, and Bhad Bhabie.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar “Squabble Up” Music Video: 8 Key References You May Have Missed

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
EMPIRE Celebrates BET Weekend 2024 Music Peysoh Recalls The Studio Session That Landed Him On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" 3.7K
peysoh Mixtapes Peysoh Follows Up On Kendrick Lamar Feature With "Peysoh Did It" EP 1.7K
IMG_1014 Mixtapes Peysoh Calls On An All-Star Cast Of Rap Stars For Anticipated Album “FinallyFed” 633
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.0K
Comments 0