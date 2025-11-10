Peysoh Reportedly Arrested On Unknown Charges

Peysoh, the 21-year-old rapper who is best known for appearing on Kendrick Lamar's 2024 album, GNX, has reportedly been arrested by police. As caught by No Jumper, two of his associates shared messages on Instagram seemingly confirming the news. "Free tha trophy," one person wrote over a picture of the rapper. "You'll be home soon P!" Another shared a picture of them together with the caption: "Free Peysoh." No further details about the case have been made public.

When No Jumper shared the posts on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "Thats unfortunate news. Hope for the best for Peysoh," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Free the rabbit." One more user noted that Lamar's GNX album will be competing at the Grammy Awards. "Right when he getting nominated for a grammy," they said.

Peysoh On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Peysoh broke into the mainstream by appearing on the title track from Kendrick Lamar's aforementioned GNX album in 2024. On the song, the two trade bar for bar, rapping: "Tell 'em Peysoh did it, ayy, who showed you how to run a blitz? / Tell 'em Peysoh did it, who put the West back in front of sh*t?" The project is up for Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

Peysoh previously reflected on the experience while speaking with the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so dope that he embraced the culture and did right by us,” he said after the album dropped. “There’s a lot of controversy with Mexican rap, but he knows what he wants and he had a blueprint. He’s a legend and I’m so grateful for the chance he gave to me to prove my keep.”