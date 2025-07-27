West Coast rapper Peysoh introduced himself on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX.

Now, he makes a formal introduction where it counts the most in his debut album, FinallyFed. The 21-track project, packed with high-profile features from artists including Mozzy, 03 Greedo, Lil Yachty, Kevin Gates, and Bhad Bhabie, blends street realism with melodic ambition. Though guest appearances dominate much of the conversation, fans and critics alike have praised Peysoh’s ability to stand out among the star power.

On platforms like Reddit’s r/hiphopheads, users highlighted Peysoh’s lyrical performance, noting he rarely gets overshadowed despite the weighty feature list. The album’s production leans into classic West Coast sounds—funk basslines and rolling drum patterns—while incorporating modern sonic textures that appeal to a new generation of listeners.

FinallyFed has already climbed to No. 16 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart, a strong showing for an independent release under EMPIRE’s banner. Thematically, the album explores perseverance, pain, and ambition, with tracks like “Bay Vibez” delivering swagger and others, like “Ain’t Forget,” reflecting hardship and reflection.

For Peysoh, FinallyFed functions as a formal introduction to a broader audience. It’s a coming-of-age record that confirms his promise, showcases his voice, and positions him as a rising presence in West Coast hip-hop.

FinallyFed - Peysoh

Official Tracklist

1. AT THE PARTY FT TYGA

2. SAME DAY SERVICE

3. STILL CHOSEN

4. AINT FORGET FT BABYFXCE E & 03 GREEDO

5. BAY VIBEZ FT MONEYSIGN SUEDE, RUCCI, AZ CHIKE

6. HAIRY NUTS FT BABYFACE RAY

7. BRINGBLICK FT OHGEESY

8. RICHBANDIT FT REMBLE

9. IGNORANT FT MONEYSIGN SUEDE & EINER BANKZ

10. ZOOTED FT ICEWEAR VEZZO

11. MASSAGE PARLOR FT DABOII

12. FISHSCALE

13. IMA GANGSTA FT MIKE SHERM & FENIX FLEXIN

14. THUGGIN NOT CLUBBIN FT AZ CHIKE

15. JACKRABBIT FT LIL YACHTY

16. POP YO POPS FT MOZZY, RJMRLA

17. THE LAND

18. FWM FT BHAD BHABIE

19. AIGHT FT KEVIN GATES

20. FUCK BEIN CIVIL FT LIL ZAY OSAMA