Peysoh Calls On An All-Star Cast Of Rap Stars For Anticipated Album “FinallyFed”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
IMG_1014 IMG_1014
Peysoh is one of the many guests on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album that benefited greatly from newfound popularity.

West Coast rapper Peysoh introduced himself on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX.

Now, he makes a formal introduction where it counts the most in his debut album, FinallyFed. The 21-track project, packed with high-profile features from artists including Mozzy, 03 Greedo, Lil Yachty, Kevin Gates, and Bhad Bhabie, blends street realism with melodic ambition. Though guest appearances dominate much of the conversation, fans and critics alike have praised Peysoh’s ability to stand out among the star power.

On platforms like Reddit’s r/hiphopheads, users highlighted Peysoh’s lyrical performance, noting he rarely gets overshadowed despite the weighty feature list. The album’s production leans into classic West Coast sounds—funk basslines and rolling drum patterns—while incorporating modern sonic textures that appeal to a new generation of listeners.

FinallyFed has already climbed to No. 16 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart, a strong showing for an independent release under EMPIRE’s banner. Thematically, the album explores perseverance, pain, and ambition, with tracks like “Bay Vibez” delivering swagger and others, like “Ain’t Forget,” reflecting hardship and reflection.

For Peysoh, FinallyFed functions as a formal introduction to a broader audience. It’s a coming-of-age record that confirms his promise, showcases his voice, and positions him as a rising presence in West Coast hip-hop.

MORE: Peysoh Follows Up On Kendrick Lamar Feature With "Peysoh Did It" EP

FinallyFed - Peysoh

Official Tracklist

1.  AT THE PARTY FT TYGA

2.  SAME DAY SERVICE 

3.  STILL CHOSEN

4.  AINT FORGET FT BABYFXCE E & 03 GREEDO

5.  BAY VIBEZ FT MONEYSIGN SUEDE, RUCCI, AZ CHIKE

6.  HAIRY NUTS FT BABYFACE RAY

7.  BRINGBLICK FT OHGEESY

8.  RICHBANDIT FT REMBLE

9.  IGNORANT FT MONEYSIGN SUEDE & EINER BANKZ

10.  ZOOTED FT ICEWEAR VEZZO

11.  MASSAGE PARLOR FT DABOII

12.  FISHSCALE

13.  IMA GANGSTA FT MIKE SHERM & FENIX FLEXIN

14.  THUGGIN NOT CLUBBIN FT AZ CHIKE 

15.  JACKRABBIT FT LIL YACHTY

16.  POP YO POPS FT MOZZY, RJMRLA

17.  THE LAND

18.  FWM FT BHAD BHABIE

19.  AIGHT FT KEVIN GATES

20.  FUCK BEIN CIVIL FT LIL ZAY OSAMA

21.  2+2 FT NLE CHOPPA

MORE: Peysoh Recalls The Studio Session That Landed Him On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Kevin Winter/Getty Images News E-40 Announces New Album "Sharp On All 4 Corners" [Update: Tracklist Revealed] 36.2K
News Rick Ross Shares "Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe)" With 3 New Tracks 11.5K
top50-hottest-hip-hop-songs-2024 Music Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024 6.3K
News Rucci Comes Through With The Re-Up With "Midget (Deluxe)" 1.6K
Comments 0