Peysoh Follows Up On Kendrick Lamar Feature With "Peysoh Did It" EP

With Kendrick Lamar's new project GNX, there was a huge emphasis on embodying the West Coast sound and then some. Overall, it did a great job at doing this sonically and visually, with the features helping out a great deal as well. K. Dot is extremely tapped in as we all know, and it showed once again on GNX. Artists like Lefty Gunplay, Hitta J3, AzChike, and now Peysoh, have been doing a wonderous job themselves. It goes for getting those features but capitalizing on them too. While they are known within West Coast circles, they weren't really getting the same exposure until last month. Now, outlets and fans are starting to check out their material and there's evidence to back that up.
The talent has been discovered and now it's just a matter of building on that momentum. Peysoh, as we said, is taking those steps as we speak. He did so this weekend by leaving off a new five-song EP, Peysoh Did It. It's a fitting title given the year he's having due in part to the Kendrick collab. But he's showing that he's also a lot more than some sidekick. Peysoh has a murderous and cutthroat tone to his music and its prevalent on this new collection of solo tracks. Fans and other major artists have been backing these songs so far, and we are more than fine joining the hype train. See what Peysoh provides on Peysoh Did It, by checking out the streaming platform links below.
Peysoh Did It - Peysoh
Peysoh Did It Tracklist:
- Aint As Evil As Me
- Not Me
- Lucky7
- What's Beef?
- Let Em Run