Peysoh Follows Up On Kendrick Lamar Feature With "Peysoh Did It" EP

The "gnx" guest goes solo dolo for five songs.

The talent has been discovered and now it's just a matter of building on that momentum. Peysoh, as we said, is taking those steps as we speak. He did so this weekend by leaving off a new five-song EP, Peysoh Did It . It's a fitting title given the year he's having due in part to the Kendrick collab. But he's showing that he's also a lot more than some sidekick. Peysoh has a murderous and cutthroat tone to his music and its prevalent on this new collection of solo tracks. Fans and other major artists have been backing these songs so far, and we are more than fine joining the hype train. See what Peysoh provides on Peysoh Did It, by checking out the streaming platform links below.

With Kendrick Lamar 's new project GNX, there was a huge emphasis on embodying the West Coast sound and then some. Overall, it did a great job at doing this sonically and visually, with the features helping out a great deal as well. K. Dot is extremely tapped in as we all know, and it showed once again on GNX. Artists like Lefty Gunplay , Hitta J3, AzChike, and now Peysoh, have been doing a wonderous job themselves. It goes for getting those features but capitalizing on them too. While they are known within West Coast circles, they weren't really getting the same exposure until last month. Now, outlets and fans are starting to check out their material and there's evidence to back that up.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.