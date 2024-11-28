Peysoh Recalls The Studio Session That Landed Him On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

The Mexican-American West Coast rapper appears on the album's title track.

Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX is an absolute smash hit, and now that the shock is dying down, we can appreciate some of the project's finer details. Fortunately, this caused many Kendrick fans to take a closer look at the collaborators that he enlisted for this LP. One of the standouts is a 20-year-old Mexican-American rapper by the name of Peysoh, one of a few lesser-known California MCs who appear on the record. He appears specifically on the title track – a posse cut with Hitta J3 and YoungThreat – and recently spoke to Brown Bag Mornings about how the link-up came about.

"And then, I did my verse in, like, five, ten minutes," Peysoh recalled of one of his various sessions with Kendrick Lamar for GNX and eventually its title track. "Yeah, we definitely chopped it up. We chopped it up and s**t. Yeah, [he's been listening to me] since "6 Block," since the first one. He knew some of the lyrics, he knew about some of the story.

Peysoh Speaks On Kendrick Lamar "gnx" Feature

"I was telling [a friend] when we got home, 'What the f**k? Like, if he's hearing it, like, who else is hearing it?'" Peysoh continued of the Kendrick Lamar feature. "And it really be a matter of time before they embrace you. And I've always been, like, understanding of that. Like, you got to reach a certain cap before you break through it, and then it just takes that one embracement. It just takes one domino piece, you feel me? Like, that's all it takes. Hell yeah."