SZA is in full-on album mode. Her long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S. is set to arrive this Friday (December 9). As she does her media run to promote the project, the TDE star appeared in an interview with HOT97 on Tuesday (December 6).

Subsequently, she revealed that she hoped for more features to be present on the project. “Sometimes people turn in their verses and sometimes they don’t. A lot of people just like, did not turn in their verses. But I’m grateful for who did,” SZA confessed.

However, the 33-year-old decided not to name any names.

SZA Reveals Tracklist

The tracklist and album cover were revealed on Monday (December 5). The 23-track LP is set to have four features. Additionally, the songs with Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers will serve as first-time collaborations between them and SZA.

Furthermore, Travis Scott will make an appearance on the 20th track, “Open Arms.” These two have joined forces in the past, for 2017’s smash hit “Love Galore” off of Ctrl. The song is now Grammy-nominated.

A posthumous appearance from Wu-Tang legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard will also appear on the album’s outro, “Forgiveness.”

“I talked to his estate. It really just came from a piece of documentary footage. He was freestyling in the background of the footage so I took the audio. It’s cool,” the “Broken Clocks” singer told Nessa of HOT97 in the interview.

never thought i'd see ODB and SZA on a track together😭 — nonazz🚷 (@thenonazz) December 5, 2022

The album is backed by four singles, “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt.” The fourth and final single, “Blind” was recently premiered during the singer’s second SNL performance.

CTRL Deluxe

Earlier this year, the St. Louis native dropped a deluxe version of her debut album, Ctrl. Its release coincided with the project’s five-year anniversary. Consequently, seven new tracks appeared on the deluxe, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” with previously unheard vocals.

