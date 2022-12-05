SZA served as the musical guest on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Beyond debuting a new song and revealing her next album’s release date, she also had a funny encounter with none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

According to Questlove’s recount of the night, the Ctrl singer wanted to arm wrestle the actor – and she seriously believed she could beat him.

Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the “Black Adam” premiere at Cine Capitol on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post on Monday (December 5), the legendary drummer detailed what he’s describing as “a cool celebrity moment.”

The TDE singer was reportedly so confident she could win, that she made a bet on the arm wrestle with a New York Times reporter, who was also backstage.

“She said if she won the New York Times reporter had to stop doing their story about Dwayne, and make it about her new album instead. And I kid you not, [he] ACTUALLY accepted the challenge!!” recalls Questlove.

Despite SZA’s strong belief that she could seriously win, The Rock ended up with the W. “And of course, the paper covered rock. True story,” the Philadelphia native wrote.

It sounds like the “Drew Barrymore” singer had a great time while on the set of SNL. She performed her newest single, “Shirt” and also debuted a previously unheard track titled “Blind.” Both are set to appear on her upcoming sophomore album, S.O.S.

Following her performance of “Shirt,” the background revealed that her long-awaited work will drop very soon – this Friday (December 9).

The tracklist has since been revealed, indicating that S.O.S. will include 23 songs with features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

Although it’s a lengthy release, the singles have been great and the guest appearances look promising. Comment below if you think SZA’s sophomore album will live up to expectations.

