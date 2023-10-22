Britney Spears’ Instagram Is Back, She Reflects On Why She Takes Raunchy Photos

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, releasing October 24, will touch on a lot of controversies, scandals, and personal reflections of her life. Moreover, it seems like she wanted to take a small break from social media amid excerpt reports from the book and bombshell drama. However, it seems like that didn't last long at all, because the singer reinstated her Instagram account within 24 hours of deleting it. Shortly before deleting it and its subsequent return, though, she shared a couple of thoughts on the headline she's seeing about her book and how she feels people are unfairly perceiving her right now.

"I don't like the headlines I am reading," Britney Spears expressed on her IG via black text on a white backdrop. "My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means. That was me then. That is in the past. Most of the book is from 20 years ago I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s**t happens!!!"

Britney Spears Performing In 2016

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

In fact, one of the reflections in The Woman In Me, albeit a brief one, apparently addresses why the Mississippi native likes to take lewd photos and post them online. This is according to alleged excerpts obtained by The New York Times, which means that this is a pretty good indication that this will make the final cut. "I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," Britney Spears shared. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."

Meanwhile, other parts of the book touch on her Justin Timberlake relationship and breakup, which have been a big source of conversation these past few days. Surely there will be more curious and dramatic revelations stored within, and also more peaceful, appreciative, or genuinely happy passages. After all, the pop diva has lived a truly special life, whose hardships and antics are firmly overshadowed by her indelible impact and artistry. For more news and updates on Britney Spears, check back in with HNHH.

