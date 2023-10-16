Britney Spears Shares New Trailer For Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears's memoir The Woman In Me is just a week away from hitting shelves and it seems like all pop music fans can talk about. The book promises to reveal the behind-the-scenes trauma of the singer's time as a child star transitioning into pop stardom. Fans also suspect it will touch on her controversial conservatorship years which culminated in the #FreeBritney movement. She's continuing to drum up excitement for the book by sharing a brief trailer to social media. The clip highlights particular quotes from the book promising to reveal private stories and reaffirming her love to those who stood up for her.

"My story is yours October 24th… #TheWomanInMe" Britney captioned the trailer she shared on Twitter. The video has already been viewed over 1 million times in less than 24 hours. Hundreds of fans also flocked to the comments to share their excitement for the memoir and their love for Britney. Despite their recent divorce, Britney's ex-husband Sam Asghari assured everyone that he isn't worried about the book. He has a pretty good reason to exhale after all, as he claims he's already read it. Check out the full trailer for the memoir below.

Britney Spears Memoir Gets New Trailer

One person who also claims to not be worried about the book is Britney's father Jamie Spears. He recently said that he didn't even plan on reading it which came as a surprise to many fans. During the viral #FreeBritney movement, Jamie found himself the subject of much of the anger expressed by fans.

New reports are claiming that one person worried about the memoir is Justin Timberlake. His connection to Britney goes WAY back and insider reports are claiming that he's worried about what details she could share. The report doesn't cite specifically what he's worried about, but fans are now expecting him to make an appearance in the book. What do you think of the sneak peek Britney Spears shared of her new memoir The Woman In Me? Let us know in the comment section below.

