7 R&B & Soul Songs Perfect For A Family-Friendly Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving season ushers in a transformative period as the vivid hues of autumn paint the landscape. While nature undergoes its metamorphosis, families and communities prepare for the annual tradition of celebrating the cherished holiday. 2023 has been an overwhelming year for many, so Thanksgiving gives them the opportunity to unwind with friends and family. With gratitude in their hearts, communities will reunite to celebrate the holiday before Christmas.

Just like Thanksgiving movies, music makes the holiday even more warm and interesting. Emphatically, the right selection of songs can elevate the mood, and take the celebration up a notch. In summary, we would not recommend celebrating the 2023 Thanksgiving without musical accompaniment. For that reason, we have put together a concise list of songs to add to your playlist this Thanksgiving.

Read More: 7 R&B Albums From 2023 We're Grateful For This Thanksgiving

“I Want To Thank You” – Otis Redding

As the title implies, “I Want To Thank You” is a soulful expression of gratitude and appreciation. Accompanied by a groovy live instrumentation, Redding’s emotive and powerful vocals convey a deep sense of sincerity. Admittedly, this song is not as widely recognized as one of Redding’s more famous hits. However, it remains a soulful gem in his discography. Moreover, it is appreciated for the emotional depth conveyed through Redding’s performance. Undoubtedly, “I Want To Thank You” has all it takes to become a classic song for this holiday, and it should certainly be added to your 2023 Thanksgiving playlist.

“Let’s Turkey Trot” – Little Eva

If it isn’t already a Thanksgiving staple, Little Eva’s “Let’s Turkey Trot” should certainly be one. The fun, upbeat number was tailor-made to get the family on their feet. Unlike Otis Redding’s heartfelt offering, this is not a song of gratitude. Instead, it playfully invites listeners to join in the Turkey Trot, a dance popular in the 1900s. Although the song was released 60 years ago, it is most certainly still a party starter. Our advice? Give it a spin this Thanksgiving, and get your guests dancing.

“Family Reunion” – The O’Jays

“Family Reunion” was released as a part of The O’Jay’s 1975 album of the same name. More importantly, “Family Reunion” is an expressive track that suits the beloved holiday. While it’s uncertain if the song was written with Thanksgiving in mind, it certainly fits the narrative perfectly. The lyrics revolve around family and the joy of reuniting after a time apart. Furthermore, the production on the track is sleek and accentuates the passionate vocal performance. While “Family Reunion” is six minutes long, it is just groovy enough to keep listeners engaged until the end. In fact, it could be danced to, so don’t hesitate to grab a partner and sway along. Thanksgiving 2023 would be missing a little extra magic if this song isn’t played at least once.

“We Are Family” – Sister Sledge

This pulsating disco anthem is an enduring hit, and rightly so. Penned by the dynamic songwriting duo Nile Rogers and Bernard Edwards, “We Are Family” is a celebration of unity. In addition, it honors the unbreakable ties that bind families. The song is characterized by its upbeat disco sound, featuring a danceable rhythm, catchy melodies, and harmonious vocals. Furthermore, its iconic refrain has become not just a catchy lyric, but a cultural mantra. The soulful and spirited vocals of the Sledge Sisters also contribute to the song’s lasting appeal. Finally, their familial connection adds an authentic layer to their performance, reinforcing the song’s central theme. In 2023, like every other year, this song will undoubtedly make it into many Thanksgiving playlists.

“This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” – Natalie Cole

Standing as a vibrant testament to the timeless quality of love, this is one of Natalie Cole’s signature hits. At the heart of the song is an infectious blend of R&B, soul, and pop. It is characterized by a lively rhythm, bright horns, and an unforgettable vocal performance by Cole. Generally, she sings of a love that transcends the fleeting moments. While she may have originally been referring to romantic love, the song also perfectly fits familial love. Likewise, the love shared between friends and other cherished relationships. “This Will Be” is a joyful anthem that will effortlessly usher in the Thanksgiving spirit this holiday season.

Read More: 5 Must-Hear R&B Albums From 2023 So Far

Despite featuring a minimalist beat, “Family Affair” was one of the biggest songs of 2001. The Hot 100 chart topper stands as a seminal work that left an indelible imprint on the landscape of R&B and Hip Hop. Additionally, its catchy hook and innovative production continue to resonate with audiences to this day. All things considered, it is an irresistible track and is sure to get people dancing. If you haven’t played this timeless song in 2023, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to kick back to some classic Mary J. Blige.

“Celebration” – Kool & The Gang

Suffice it to say that this list would be incomplete without “Celebration.” Kool & The Gang’s classic song has become an anthem for joyous occasions worldwide. Evidently, the jubilant anthem transcends its 1980s origin and now stands as an enduring symbol of positive moments. Its lyrics radiate optimism and emphasize the beauty of coming together to rejoice in shared happiness. Furthermore, its recurring refrain has become a universal call to revelry. As a result, the song has become a go-to choice for several kinds of celebrations. You can’t go wrong with “Celebration,” for the 2023 Thanksgiving festivities.

[via]