Quavo Hones His Karate Skills In Japan: Watch

Quavo's been making the most of his time in Japan lately, shooting what appears to be an upcoming music video at a karate studio earlier this week. He shared a carousel from his visit on Instagram, boasting a black belt as he flexed his newfound skills. In one clip, the Georgia native is seen using his fist to break a wooden board with ease, proudly walking off after the feat.

"That was nice," he was sure to note. Elsewhere in his post, Quavo included shots of himself eating sushi from a model's scantily clad body, posing with a group of dancers from the video, and more. It's unclear what track the new video will accompany, but obviously, he's going all out.

Read More: Takeoff Shirt Catches Quavo's Eye In Japan, Fan Immediately Removes & Gives It To Rapper

Quavo Appears To Be Shooting A New Music Video

While most commenters are impressed by Quavo's karate skills, others are sounding off with jokes. "He paid for that black belt," one fan theorizes. "Bro hit an adlib after the hit," another mentions. Regardless, it's clear that the performer's having a blast on his trip. Amid his travels, the former Migos member never misses an opportunity to honor his fallen nephew Takeoff, and his trip to Japan has been no exception. Earlier this week, he spotted a local fan sporting a t-shirt featuring various images of the late artist's face. "Yea boy, you got that motherf**ker on!" he shouted, overjoyed to see the fan showing love to Takeoff. "Ooo, that shirt hard! Where'd you get this?" he then asked.

Naturally, the fan removed the shirt in the middle of the street and gave it to him without hesitation. Quavo offered the generous man some cash in exchange for the shirt, but he seemed satisfied by the heartfelt encounter. Are you impressed with Quavo's karate skills? Are you looking forward to his upcoming music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Quavo Drops Free Cookbook Full Of "Family Recipes" For Thanksgiving

