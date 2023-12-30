Quavo Invites Fan Wearing Young Thug Shirt On Stage In Dubai

Quavo has made headlines as he invited a fan on stage during a concert in Dubai. While not an uncommon occurrence, the fan was notable because he was wearing a Young Thug t-shirt. Quavo appeared on Thug's album released earlier this year and has repeatedly called for Thug's release. Quavo celebrated the fan's shirt before letting him go back into the crowd.

Quavo continues to be seen out and about following his very public split from Cardi B. While they did briefly reunite for Christmas, the pair are very much going separate ways. Things appear to have brewing for a while, but really exploded right before Christmas. "He likes to play games with me. He knows that I'm at my house because he knows I am not doing my most. I've been sparing you, b-tch a-- n-gga. Your b-tch a-- album is sh-t. F-cking doing me d-rty after so many years that I helped your motherf-cking a--. Not even a f-cking thank you," Cardi said in a tearful livestream.

Quavo Steps Out At Unruly Fest

However, Quavo has been making a wave of big appearances as of late. He made a surprise appearance at Unruly Fest in Jamaica, stepping out with Popcaan for the latter's set. The crowd was understandably overjoyed to see the former Migos rapper step out. However, not everyone was a fan of the appearance. "American artists always go to Jamaica and dress like it’s Independence Day 😂😂😂 , but big up unnu self 🙌❤️ 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲," one person said on Instagram.

However, things got a little too unruly at Unruly Fest as the cops pulled the plug on the festival early, citing safety concerns. According to senior police officers, they had let the show run on a hour longer than the festival's permit. However, Popcaan, who also organizes Unruly Fest, had some harsh words for the cops. In a statement about the abrupt shut down, Popcaan said that things like shut were the reason that St. Thomas "couldn't do better".

