Quavo Delights Fans With Surprise Concert In New York City

Quavo drew a massive crowd in the center of New York City as the former Migos rapper pulled up for an impromptu concert. The Atlanta rapper is in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week but decided to make some headlines away from the runways. In a clip uploaded to social media, Quavo could be heard performing "Hotel Lobby" to the assembled crowd. Furthermore, the concert appears to come courtesy of SideTalk NYC, the viral "one-minute street interview" show.

Fans were overjoyed by the surprise concert. Additionally, many were surprised (and excited) to see that True Religion, Quavo's fashion line, may be making a return. "If you stopped wearing Tru because rappers did you corny 😂😂😂," one person said. "Damn... true religion back??? I just roasted a Walmart worker for ..... nvm... Go crazy," added another. However, some people pointed out the double standard that Quavo could do this and be fine but Kai Cenat was arrested for "the same thing". On this note - the Quavo concert was probably planned, while the Cenat giveaway was not. Meanwhile, people were not fully rioting at Quavo's concert.

Quavo Demands Industry Change

However, aside from tearing up in NYC, he has been pushing for some industry change recently. "Platforms need a mixtape outlet for US," Quavo recently tweeted on Friday (September 8). "So we can blitz the market like lil Wayne Gucci future and MIGOS did! tired of holding all this HEATTTT #RocketPower Powered Up. Havin plenty to go back to back to back!" Quavo said on social media this week. His biggest issue with the current state of streaming is that an impromptu mixtape can no longer be dropped as most platforms treat it like a formal commercial release.

Elsewhere, the rapper has also dropped another music video from his recent Rocket Power release. The video for "Galaxy" features Quavo and the female subject of the song taking in the life and culture of a Favela-esque backdrop. Rocket Power has been a fairly modest success. Severing as a tribute to TakeOff, the album peaked at #18 on the Billboard 200.

