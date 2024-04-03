Beyonce Thanks Jack White For Inspiring "Cowboy Carter" With A Floral Gift

Beyonce's new album COWBOY CARTER is a divergence into country music. Many fans were surprised she found inspiration in the genre, but the resulting album has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. While she's cited a variety of influences, some of whom even appear on the album, we got another reveal earlier this week. That came when one of her more surprising points of inspiration shared a gift she sent on Instagram.

That post came from Jack White, who has decades of influence in rock music with his bands The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his own solo material. White and Beyonce have actually worked together before. The pair teamed up for the beloved Lemonade deep cut "Don't Hurt Yourself." While he doesn't appear to have directly worked on COWBOY CARTER, he was clearly an influence. He took to Instagram to show off a floral arrangement Bey sent him. “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record,” a hand-written note attached to the flowers reads. Check out the present White received below.

Beyonce Thanks Jack White For Inspiring COWBOY CARTER

For fans of Jack White it isn't actually that much of a surprise that he inspired the record. White has long been a fan of country music, signing and reissuing country artists with his Nashville based Third Man Records. His band The White Stripes also played a cover of Dolly Parton's classic tune "JOLENE" which also appears on COWBOY CARTER. He also served as producer on country singer Loretta Lynn's 2004 comeback album Van Lear Rose.

Unsurprisingly, early projections for COWBOY CARTER claim the album is due to shoot directly to the top of the charts. It's expected to hit number one on the Billboard 200. The lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM" could also return to the number one spot on the Hot 100. What do you think of Jack White being an influence over COWBOY CARTER? Who else do you think Beyonce may have been inspired by while working on her new country album? Let us know in the comment section below.

