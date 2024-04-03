Beyonce Thanks Jack White For Inspiring "Cowboy Carter" With A Floral Gift

She's collaborated with the rock legend before on "Don't Hurt Yourself."

BYLavender Alexandria
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Beyonce's new album COWBOY CARTER is a divergence into country music. Many fans were surprised she found inspiration in the genre, but the resulting album has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. While she's cited a variety of influences, some of whom even appear on the album, we got another reveal earlier this week. That came when one of her more surprising points of inspiration shared a gift she sent on Instagram.

That post came from Jack White, who has decades of influence in rock music with his bands The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his own solo material. White and Beyonce have actually worked together before. The pair teamed up for the beloved Lemonade deep cut "Don't Hurt Yourself." While he doesn't appear to have directly worked on COWBOY CARTER, he was clearly an influence. He took to Instagram to show off a floral arrangement Bey sent him. “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record,” a hand-written note attached to the flowers reads. Check out the present White received below.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

Beyonce Thanks Jack White For Inspiring COWBOY CARTER

For fans of Jack White it isn't actually that much of a surprise that he inspired the record. White has long been a fan of country music, signing and reissuing country artists with his Nashville based Third Man Records. His band The White Stripes also played a cover of Dolly Parton's classic tune "JOLENE" which also appears on COWBOY CARTER. He also served as producer on country singer Loretta Lynn's 2004 comeback album Van Lear Rose.

Unsurprisingly, early projections for COWBOY CARTER claim the album is due to shoot directly to the top of the charts. It's expected to hit number one on the Billboard 200. The lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM" could also return to the number one spot on the Hot 100. What do you think of Jack White being an influence over COWBOY CARTER? Who else do you think Beyonce may have been inspired by while working on her new country album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024MusicBeyonce's New Album Features Post Malone & Miley Cyrus
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - WarsawMusicBeyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Full Features List And Known Production Credits
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - WarsawMusicBeyonce Unveils "COWBOY CARTER" Tracklist, Potential Dolly Parton & Willie Nelson Features Leave Fans In Shambles
Washington Commanders v Dallas CowboysMusicDolly Parton Urges Fans To Stream "Jolene" Ahead Of Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" Release