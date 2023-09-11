Lil Baby Performs At Quality Control Founder’s Daughter’s Sweet Sixteen

Lil Baby is currently right in the middle of touring with GloRilla and Rylo Rodriguez. Recently, it's become a pretty eventful tour scoring plenty of headlines when somebody was shot in the middle of Baby's performance in Memphis. The victim of the shooting ultimately survived and shared a video from his hospital bed the following day. Police haven't made any arrests or identified the suspected shooter yet. Baby himself has also been pretty quiet about the incident making no direct references to it publicly in the days since aside from promising fans refunds.

Despite his busy touring schedule and the recent violent incident during one of his shows, he made a stop to perform at a very special sweet sixteen birthday party. That party was for Journey, the daughter of Pierre "P" Thomas. For those unaware, P is one of the founders of Quality Control, the label Lil Baby is signed to. It's no surprise then that Baby was willing to make a stop to perform some songs at Journey's celebration. He even took to his own Instagram story to share some videos from the event. One, in particular, showed that Journey was allowed to pick between three different cars for her birthday present. Check out both clips below.

Lil Baby At Journey's 16th Birthday Party

Last month, Lil Baby made an appearance alongside Future and Lil Uzi Vert on the DJ Khaled song "Supposed To Be Loved." The feature-packed track is the lead single of DJ Khaled's new album TIL NEXT TIME which fans are expecting to be similarly stacked with major artists. Khaled has already confirmed that Drake will appear on the project twice.

Speaking of Drake, Lil Baby was recently asked about their long-rumored collab album. His answer left things open for interpretation claiming that the project may or may not still eventually happen. What do you think of P getting Lil Baby to perform at his daughter's sweet sixteen birthday party? Let us know in the comment section below.

