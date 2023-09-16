Victim Of Lil Baby Concert Shooting Reveals His Health Following The Incident

Lil Baby's Memphis concert resulted in a shocking and dangerous night as shots rang out while he performed with Rylo Rodriguez. Moreover, police are still investigating the incident that resulted in one man sustaining injuries, though fortunately no one else was struck. Similarly fortunate news is that the victim in question is seemingly all healed up now, as he posted a video of him getting ready for the day listening to music. Furthermore, with bandages on his body and a positive attitude, it seems like he fully recovered from what could've been a tragic occurrence.

If you're curious as to who the victim is, who the perpetrator is, and why this all happened, Memphis PD are still looking into it. However, reports indicate that the man who got shot at the Lil Baby concert is Young Dolph's cousin, CEO Jizzle. Authorities are still searching for the shooter, and investigating how they entered a firearm into the FedEx Forum arena. As such, it's still a murky case. With time and effort, though, hopefully they can crack down on this for future concerts, both on the tour and at this venue.

Lil Baby Concert's Shooting Victim Back On His Feet

Here's what some of the artists billed to perform had to say about this incident. "Memphis is ghetto as f**k," GloRilla wrote on social media shortly after the shooting. "We been on this tour this whole f***ing time and today they want to f***ing shoot. It ain't been a shootout at not a one of these shows... Man, this some ghetto s**t. It ain't even funny, for real." Meanwhile, Lil Baby didn't directly address the shooting, but did issue a statement. Also, he cited "unforeseen circumstances" and announced that he canceled his following show in Kentucky as well.

"Unfortunately I couldn’t perform last night in Memphis," the 4PF leader wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Ima make sure everybody gets a refund tho." As unfortunate, scary, and potentially tragic as this situation is, at least the injured person is back on his feet. Hopefully this doesn't befall other Baby shows- or any other concerts, for that matter, in the future. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Baby.

