Angela Rye Apologizes After Misinterpreting Sexyy Red’s Trump Comments

By now, most of you probably already know that Sexyy Red found herself in a controversial spot as she praised Donald Trump. She did so while speaking to Theo Von, and it left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths. Overall, people don't want to hear Trump praise right now. Moreover, the artist claimed that she liked Trump because of the stimulus checks and free money that he was giving out. This led to numerous responses online, including from Angela Rye.

“The arguments about what Trump has done for the Blacks have to be called out, have to be addressed,” Rye said. “This video isn’t just about Sexyy [Red]. This video series is really to ensure that Black folks who are for Trump or just might be by default understand what he’s done or not done for us.” Rye incorrectly assumed that Sexyy Red was speaking about PPP loans. This led to quick clarifications from the likes of Charlamagne Tha God. Consequently, Rye took to Twitter and apologized to Sexyy Red. However, she did try to clear up misconceptions about Trump and his policies.

Angela Rye Speaks

"Allow me to say my bad. It didn’t even occur to me that the Trump checks #SexxyRed referenced were STIMULUS checks," Rye said. "Thanks to you all for flagging in the comments. Thanks to my brother @cthagod for flagging it as well. Shout out to @lildurk as well (more on that in the video!) Donald Trump has received a lot of credit for stimmies/stimulus/economic impact payments, but did you know Joe Biden provided stimulus payments too?!"

Needless to say, Rye does not mind admitting when she is wrong about something. However, her goal is always to educate, and that is exactly what she did here. Let us know what you think of the apology, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

