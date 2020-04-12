stimulus checks
- PoliticsAngela Rye Apologizes After Misinterpreting Sexyy Red's Trump CommentsAngela Rye was looking to make things right.By Alexander Cole
- GramMoneybagg Yo Reacts To Joe Biden's "Moneybagg Joe" MemeMoneybagg Yo is shocked at far the Moneybagg Joe memes have gone. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoe Biden Called "Moneybagg Joe" After New Round Of Stimulus ChecksIn celebration of the $1400 stimulus checks on the way, Twitter has given President Joe Biden a new nickname: Moneybagg Joe.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsSenate Officially Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief BillThe stimulus checks are right around the corner.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsJoe Biden Continues To Push $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Despite GOP OppositionJoe Biden is continuing to push forward with $1,400 stimulus checks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBiden's COVID-19 Proposal To Include $2000 Stimulus, Better Vaccine Plan & More: ReportThe president-elect is mapping out his intense COVID-19 action plan.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump's Putting Stimulus Checks On Hold Until After The ElectionTrump announces that he's told his team to end negotiations on stimulus checks until after the November election.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureStimulus Checks Are Being Sent To Deceased PeopleStimulus checks have been sent to people who are deceased, as the IRS is rushing to get the payments out to 150 million Americans.By Rose Lilah
- RandomTaxpayers Say Stimulus Checks Have Been Sent To Preparer's AccountsTaxpayers who had someone else prepare their paperwork are learning that their checks are going to the wrong place.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump May Have Delayed Stimulus Checks Due To Inclusion Of SignatureThe IRS reportedly claims Trump wanted his signature included on the stimulus checks, which may be a change that delays payouts.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsIRS Sends Out First Wave Of Coronavirus Stimulus ChecksThe IRS has deposited the first wave of stimulus checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.By Aron A.