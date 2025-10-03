focus on the music

News
Songs
Been Had Gigi – Song by Lil Tjay
Lil Tjay has been beefing with Kai Cenat for quite a while now, although this new track is more of a nominal diss than a full one.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
October 03, 2025
22 Views