Russell Simmons Issues A Warning To People Who Keep Attacking His Friends

Russell Simmons says there are former presidents with more credible claims against them.

Russell Simmons wants people on social media to stop criticizing his friends for supporting him after several celebrities have come under fire for visiting him in Bali. Addressing his followers, the music industry veteran argued that he's more innocent than several former presidents of the United States. He's faced allegations of rape and sexual misconduct in recent years.

"I have never spoken to a policeman about anything," he began. "I have never spoken to a judge, civil or criminal, about anything. From what I can tell, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, President Trump, all have more credible claims against them than I do." From there, he brought up having taken nine lie detector tests and asked whether any of the men he just mentioned had done the same. "Knock it off. I love you, I just don't want my friends attacked. I wish you all the best, but just leave my friends alone. Don't attack them for visiting me," he concluded.

Russell Simmons Attends MusiCares Persons Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Simmons attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

His comments come after Taraji P Henson faced backlash for paying him a visit, earlier this month. He had shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram while reflecting on their friendship in the caption. "People when u have friends like this, you are truly blessed!!!!" Simmons wrote. "Everyone comes to Gdas for healing, some people exude healing energy You are one of those You make everyone happy just with your presence love you baby girl you are back home safe now[prayer hands] and already you are missed [prayer hands] until we meet again darling only love [heart] ps you mean so much to so many people keep inspiring us all !!!" The comments flooded with criticism of Henson for remaining close to him.

Russell Simmons Speaks Out