Russell Simmons Shuts Down Theories That He's Hiding In Bali Amid Sexual Assault & Forgery Allegations

BYCaroline Fisher366 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 08: Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

According to Russell Simmons, he returns to the U.S. "all the time."

Russell Simmons has been going through his fair share of legal woes as of late, but according to him, that has nothing to do with his decision to reside in Bali. Currently, the Def Jam co-founder is being sued for alleged assault by a former employee. The anonymous woman, going by Jane Doe, additionally accuses him of forging her signature on a document.

Earlier this week, AllHipHop reported that Simmons had no plans to leave Bali amid his legal battle, as he's lived there since 2018. “I am not physically present in New York and I do not have an intention to live in New York in the future,” he told the outlet, "I own no property in the United States. I have been living in Bali since 2018, which is where I intend to remain. For at least nine years before I moved to Bali, I lived in California. As a California resident, I paid California resident taxes in the years immediately prior to moving to Bali. Currently, I pay California non-resident state taxes.”

Read More: Russell Simmons Won't Leave Bali Amid Sexual Assault & Forgery Allegations

Russell Simmons Can Return To The U.S.

<> at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Unfortunately, it looks like his comments backfired, leading some to believe that he was hiding out in Bali because he was afraid to come back to the U.S. According to him, however, that couldn't be further from the truth. He clarified with AllHipHop again recently, stating that his decision not to come home doesn't mean he can't.

“People saying that I somehow can’t come home when I’m there all the time wears on you,” he explained. “It wears on me after a while to keep hearing the same narrative, which is false. I’m always in L.A., I’m always in New York and Miami. And I’ve never had any reason to feel unsafe in America.” What do you think of Russell Simmons claiming that he's free to roam the U.S. amid his legal battle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Russell Simmons Calls Out Diddy's Peers For Hypocrisy & "Nasty" Memes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2016 Milken Institute Global ConferenceMusicRussell Simmons Won't Leave Bali Amid Sexual Assault & Forgery Allegations1390
2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Honoring Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson - ArrivalsMusicRussell Simmons Receives Lawsuit From Server In Bali, Reportedly Expresses Shock20.7K
Earl Gibson III/Getty ImagesMusicAkademiks Challenges Russell Simmons To Leave Bali & Return To NYC60.7K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Defends Russell Simmons As "Kind, Gentle, & Sweet" Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations786