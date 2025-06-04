Russell Simmons recently filed a lawsuit against HBO, accusing the crew behind On The Record of defamation. According to Rolling Stone, the suit was filed in New York state court yesterday (June 3). He's seeking $20 million, as well as a court order to make Warner Bros. Discovery remove the doc from its platforms. In the lawsuit, Simmons alleges that evidence that could potentially dispute the sexual assault allegations he's facing was left out of the documentary.

Allegedly, this evidence includes over 20 interviews with witnesses that challenge the negative narrative surrounding the record executive. This evidence was allegedly presented to both John Stankey, who was the CEO of Warner Media at the time, and chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys. Allegedly, they ignored the materials.

Simmons' attorneys also accuse WBD and doc producers of disregarding information that “would have been discovered with due diligence and adherence to accepted journalistic standards,” and nine polygraph tests.

What Is On The Record About?

Music Mogul Russell Simmons speaks at the Culture Creators 2nd Annual Awards Brunch Presented By Motions Hair And Ciroc at Mr. C Beverly Hills on June 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators )

On the Record features the accounts of Simmons' accusers, including Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams, and Jenny Lumet. They all accuse him of sexual assault, allegations that he denies.

When On the Record premiered at Sundance, it received multiple standing ovations. It currently has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

News of Simmons' lawsuit comes just a few months after it was reported that a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against him for alleged sexual assault. This is due to his residency in Indonesia. The judge ruled that he's a a “stateless” American citizen, placing him outside the court’s jurisdiction.