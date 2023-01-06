Donald Trump Facing $10M Lawsuit For Capitol Cop’s 2021 Death
Brian Sicknick passed in January of 2021 after suffering two strokes following the infamous Capitol riots.
Some good news on the two-year anniversary of the January 6th US Capitol riots. Former President Donald Trump is now facing a substantial lawsuit as a result of his actions on that fateful day. Specifically, he’s being sued by the family of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.
As Complex notes, the victim passed away in January 2021. He suffered two strokes following the riots that came as a result of Trump’s failed second presidential run. In April of that year, the USCP released a statement regarding Sicknick’s death. At the time, they noted that they accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Ultimately, reports say that the officer died of natural causes.
“This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol,” their aforementioned commentary says. “The Department continues to mourn the loss of our beloved colleague. The attack on our officers, including Brian, was an attack on our democracy.”
Earlier this week, the late man’s longtime partner, Sandra Garza, said in the lawsuit that Sicknick’s death was “a direct and foreseeable consequence” of Trump’s own words. Additionally, Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios’s names are in reports for allegedly assaulting the now-deceased policeman. They apparently attacked him with spray at the time.
“As a direct and foreseeable consequence of Defendant Trump’s false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to Defendant Trump’s express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol,” the complaint against The Apprentice star reads.
“Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be Defendant Trump’s direct orders in service of their country.”
The suit requests that the court grant relief against the former POTUS and other defendants. Documents ask that everyone “individually pay actual money damages of not less than $10,000,000 to the Plaintiff.”
A specific amount will be set at a later date if the lawsuit is enough to obtain a trial date. In lighter news, Sicknick’s parents accepted the Medal of Honour on his behalf earlier today (January 6).
Read more about Donald Trump’s latest legal antics here, and check back later for any updates on the situation.
