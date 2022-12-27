Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.

Earlier this month, news came out declaring that the New York native is facing accusations of “providing aid and comfort” to the 2021 mob. Additionally, he could receive charges for “obstructing Congress’ Jan. 6 joint session, conspiracy to make false statements to the National Archives, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump tosses hats into the crowd during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At the time, panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said, “Faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith. He lost the 2020 election and knew it, but he chose to try to stay in office through a multi-part scheme. This can never happen again.”

While he still has a surprising number of supporters, just as many others have been expressing disdain for Trump since the moment he began his political career. Specifically, comedian D.L. Hughley has been vocal about his thoughts on the Jan. 6 situation.

Recently, TMZ caught up with him at LAX, at which time they discussed what the future may hold for Trump. “Ultimately, we all saw what happened,” he tells the camera.

When asked about the former POTUS’ future election plans, Hughley says, “He should be disqualified from running again. Anybody who tries to overthrow, and have armed people rise up… Use white nationalists and skinheads to affect the results he wanted. They should automatically have been disbarred.”

Additionally, the actor thinks that failure to indict Trump on these allegations would “speak volumes of our legal system.” He went on, “Stop saying out loud that nobody is above the law because clearly, they are.”

“From espionage to, you know, tampering with elections. You name it. I think he should be charged with manslaughter for the cop that died, even though it wasn’t in the event,” Hughley told TMZ.

He then said that if Trump was a Black man, he would be a “co-conspirator” and put in jail long ago. “He is clearly guilty,” the 59-year-old insisted. “He’s taking this country down fast. I don’t know that it will ever recover.”

Listen to D.L. Hughley’s full rant below, and check back later for any updates on Donald Trump.

