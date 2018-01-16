deadly
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter ChargesThe 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentCalifornia Wildfires Are The Deadliest And Most Destructive In The State's HistoryThe death toll for all the fires has risen to 44.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen & Daughter Make Friends With A Bug That Turns Out To Be DeadlyChrissy Teigen may be the queen of the jungle.By Alex Zidel
- Society"Stand Your Ground" Law Protects Shooter In Deadly Fight Over Parking SpotNo arrests will be made in the event of a deadly shooting in a Clearwater, Florida.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPulse Gunman's Widow Noor Salman Acquitted Of Charges Related To ShootingShe will be able to finally move on from the incident. By David Saric
- SocietyTide Pod Challenge Is Going Viral Despite Its StupidityThis latest Internet phenomenon has many concerned.
By David Saric