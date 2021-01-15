capitol riots
- PoliticsDonald Trump Facing $10M Lawsuit For Capitol Cop's 2021 DeathBrian Sicknick passed in January of 2021 after suffering two strokes following the infamous Capitol riots.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJan. 6 Committee Votes To Accuse Donald Trump Of 4 CrimesThe Jan. 6 select committee has formally accused Donald Trump of four crimes.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Cellmate Illustrated Comic Depicting Their Friendship In JailA man that's currently in jail for threatening to kill government officials after the insurrection on Jan. 6th apparently made an unlikely connection with the embattled R&B star. By Aron A.
- Politics"Arrest Trump Now" Trends As Capitol Video Goes ViralA video has gone viral with thousands of people arguing that Trump should be arrested for inciting the Capitol riots.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeRapper Charged After Using Capitol Riot Photo Op For Album ArtworkBugzie The Don was charged after he used a photo of himself posing on top of a SWAT car at the Jan. 6th riots for his album artwork. By Aron A.
- PoliticsNew Evidence Reveals Internal Conversations By Mike Pence & Others During Capitol Riot"Clear the capitol," Pence pleaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTrump Sued By Two U.S. Capitol Officers Over Deadly Riots: ReportTwo officers present at the deadly Jan. 6 riots are suing the former POTUS directly. By Madusa S.
- SportsLeBron James Likens Capitol Rioters To "Entitled Kids"LeBron James and his SpringHill Company are making big moves in the media space.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAOC Targeted In "Smollet" Trend After Capitol Hill Riot Story Is QuestionedThe New York Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , faced backlash after reports claimed her Capitol Hill riot story is made up.By Azure Johnson
- PoliticsAOC Reveals She's A Sexual Assault SurvivorAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live broadcast that she is a survivor of sexual assault while describing her trauma from the Capitol Riots.By Alycia Williams
- PoliticsBlack Capitol Rioter Denied Bail While Many Others Were Released20-year-old Emanuel Jackson was denied bail while many other White rioters have been released. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsShirtless Trump Supporter Says He Regrets Getting "Duped" By The PresidentThe rioter pictured in the viral image currently facing charges in his role for the Jan. 6 riot says he regrets listening to the former President.By Madusa S.
- SportsKyrie Irving's Anger Over Jacob Blake Ruling Also Caused Absence: ReportIn addition to the issues listed in his official statement, Irving also allegedly was upset over the ruling in the Jacob Blake case. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsReporter Captures Raw Footage From Inside The Capitol Siege: WatchLuke Mogelson went undercover using his phone camera to capture remarkable footage behind the scenes of the invasion. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsPolice All Across America Are Preparing For Violence On Inauguration Day: ReportPolice departments in major cities and landmarks across the country are preparing for the worst come election day. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFar-Right Internet Personality 'Baked Alaska' Arrested By FBI In Capitol Riot ProbeThe former Buzzfeed staffer was arrested for his participation in the January 6th riot at the Capitol. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsD.C. & Capitol Police Reportedly Already Exhausted Ahead Of InaugurationThe first line of defense has allegedly been working around the clock to ensure things go smoothly at the upcoming inauguration. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBackstreet Boys Pro-Trump Singer Brian Littrell Faces Backlash Over Parler PromotionAngered fans flooded his timeline as his groupmate and cousin Kevin Richardson seemed to subtweet shade him about QAnon.By Erika Marie