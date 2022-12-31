Donald Trump’s federal tax returns have finally been released. The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of the former President and his wife Melania’s joint tax returns on Friday.

According to reports, the documents contain details that were not previously public. Private loans and foreign bank accounts were discovered in the returns. Also revealed were loans Trump gave to his children, income from Melania’s modeling and more.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. – Donald Trump pulled the trigger on a third White House run on November 15, setting the stage for a bruising Republican nomination battle after a poor midterm election showing by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party. Trump filed his official candidacy papers with the US election authority moments before he was due to publicly announce his candidacy. (Photo by ALON SKUY / AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)



Trump has attempted to keep his federal return out of the public eye for years. Earlier this week, he accused the democrats of unconstitutionally releasing his returns. “The Democrats should have never done it,” he began in a statement. “The supreme court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people.”

Trump’s rant against the democrats didn’t end there. “The great USA divide will now grow far worse,” he added. “The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything. But remember, that is a dangerous two-way street.”



The tax returns also revealed information about Donald and Melania’s income during his time as POTUS. The Internal Revenue Service reportedly failed to carry out mandatory audits of Trump during his first two years as president.

It also found that the couple reported negative income and little or no tax liability for a few years. Returns for his first three years as president show that Trump donated a portion his salary, but he reported $0 in charitable giving in 2020. The news comes on the heels of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — reportedly referred by Trump — for possible criminal charges. Charges include incitement of insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

