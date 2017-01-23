tax returns
- MusicDame Dash Ordered To Turn Over Tax ReturnsThe case stems from an earlier lawsuit concerning his role (or lack thereof) in the film "Dear Frank."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDonald Trump’s Tax Returns Reveal Shocking Info The former POTUS slammed democrats for releasing his returns from 2015-2020. By Lamar Banks
- PoliticsDonald Trump Goes Off On Supreme Court For Tax Returns DecisionThe president went off once again on twitter, branding the decision unfair. By Noah John
- SocietyDonald Trump Lost $1 Billion Between 1984-1994Like father, NOT like son.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga's Breakup With Kylie Jenner May Have Furthered Tax Issues: ReportTyga reportedly did not pay his taxes from 2011 to 2016.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Former Manager Sentenced To 8 Months In PrisonA daily reminder that Uncle Sam does not play around.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyIt's Unlikely Donald Trump Will Release His Tax Returns Anytime SoonDespite a majority of the public deeming it his responsibility as president, it does not look like Donald Trump will be releasing his tax returns. By Angus Walker