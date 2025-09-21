Drake Gets Clowned For Wearing A "Certified Lover Boy" Bonnet

Drake took to his Instagram Story with a selfie in a "Certified Lover Boy" bonnet and commenters had some jokes for The Boy.

Following the tour, he will presumably focus on finishing the album and making sure that everything is where he'd like it to be. Drake albums are typically big releases, and a Drake album after the couple of years he's had will certainly be something interesting. Hopefully there are no more bonnets in his future.

As previously mentioned, Drake seems to be very close to releasing his first solo album since before the battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Earlier this year, he and PARTYNEXTDOOR released their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. After, they took it on the road through Europe, with a tour that concludes in just a couple of days on September 23.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.