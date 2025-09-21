Drake Gets Clowned For Wearing A "Certified Lover Boy" Bonnet

BY Devin Morton 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake-clowned-for-clb-bonnet-hip-hop-news
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake took to his Instagram Story with a selfie in a "Certified Lover Boy" bonnet and commenters had some jokes for The Boy.

Drake has been out and about in recent months. His social media presence has only become even more pronounced since he's been on tour. Additionally, he's getting ready to drop ICEMAN, his ninth studio album some time this fall.

But, in a recent Instagram Story, the Toronto rapper/singer looked back to a different era of his career. He posted a selfie where he can be seen wearing a Certified Lover Boy bonnet. It features dozens of pregnant women emojis that harken back to the infamous album cover from his 2021 release.

Of course, the selfie, which was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, led to a lot of clowning from fans. Drake selfies have been the source of jokes and mockery for well over a decade at this point.

"The Kim kardashian Botox smile picture poses is insane fr," wrote one user. "Light skin down 3000 [four crying laughing emojis]," wrote another. Because Hollywood Unlocked asked the "smash or pass?" question, many of the replies simply say "pass." Another user commented the classic gif featuring Denzel Washington closing the door in another man's face.

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

Drake ICEMAN Release Date

As previously mentioned, Drake seems to be very close to releasing his first solo album since before the battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Earlier this year, he and PARTYNEXTDOOR released their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. After, they took it on the road through Europe, with a tour that concludes in just a couple of days on September 23.

Following the tour, he will presumably focus on finishing the album and making sure that everything is where he'd like it to be. Drake albums are typically big releases, and a Drake album after the couple of years he's had will certainly be something interesting. Hopefully there are no more bonnets in his future.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
drake-custom-iceman-chain-hip-hop-news Music Drake Shows Love To Fan Who Gifted Him Custom "ICEMAN" Chain 1251
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake & Bobbi Althoff Finally Open Up About Their Falling Out 1.6K
Comments 2