Drake Gets Clowned For Wearing A "Certified Lover Boy" Bonnet

Drake has been out and about in recent months. His social media presence has only become even more pronounced since he's been on tour. Additionally, he's getting ready to drop ICEMAN, his ninth studio album some time this fall.
But, in a recent Instagram Story, the Toronto rapper/singer looked back to a different era of his career. He posted a selfie where he can be seen wearing a Certified Lover Boy bonnet. It features dozens of pregnant women emojis that harken back to the infamous album cover from his 2021 release.
Of course, the selfie, which was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, led to a lot of clowning from fans. Drake selfies have been the source of jokes and mockery for well over a decade at this point.
"The Kim kardashian Botox smile picture poses is insane fr," wrote one user. "Light skin down 3000 [four crying laughing emojis]," wrote another. Because Hollywood Unlocked asked the "smash or pass?" question, many of the replies simply say "pass." Another user commented the classic gif featuring Denzel Washington closing the door in another man's face.
Drake ICEMAN Release Date
As previously mentioned, Drake seems to be very close to releasing his first solo album since before the battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Earlier this year, he and PARTYNEXTDOOR released their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. After, they took it on the road through Europe, with a tour that concludes in just a couple of days on September 23.
Following the tour, he will presumably focus on finishing the album and making sure that everything is where he'd like it to be. Drake albums are typically big releases, and a Drake album after the couple of years he's had will certainly be something interesting. Hopefully there are no more bonnets in his future.