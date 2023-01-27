Drake had New York City on lock last weekend during his back-to-back concerts at the Apollo. The rapper pulled out all of the stops during the show. He recreated his childhood bedroom and brought out special guests like 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dipset.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and The Diplomats aka Dipset perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The rapper had been spotted in the city in the week leading up to the show. However, he paid a hefty amount for his stay. Per PageSix, the rapper rented out a room at one of the most expensive hotel in North America that reportedly costs $75K a night.

While Drake was in town for the highly-anticipated shows, the rapper used the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones. He rented out the members-only Casa Cruz in the Upper East Side for a party after one performance. Following the other show, he took a few friends out to eat at the Cucina Alba in Chelsea.

“He pulled out all the stops with food, drink and gifts to thank them all for their unwavering support over the years,’ an insider told the publication. “It was extremely exclusive.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

However, the Her Loss rapper’s hotel room was just as accommodating for a small group of friends as any restaurant. His $75K a night room at the Mark Hotel is the most expensive room in all of North America. The room was equipped with 10,000 square feet of space. The hotel also included five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four fireplaces, a steam room, and an expansive dining room that could host 24 people. Additionally, the balcony also boasted an incredible view.

His friends also stayed at the same hotel that weekend.

[Via]