Drake Shouts Out Kobe Bryant Night Before Lakers Legend’s Birthday

Drake was once again in Los Angeles for another concert on the ongoing It’s All a Blur tour. August 22 marked the sixth show in the greater LA area, following a four-show set in Inglewood. During the August 21 show, Drake went out of his way to feature LeBron James and his son Bronny. However, August 22 saw Drizzy pay tribute to a different Lakers legend.

Performing at the Crypto.Com Arena, Drake briefly paused the show after a black Kobe jersey found its way onto the stage. “I’mma hold this up ’cause we got to show love to Kobe one time. Y’all make some noise for Kobe at this time,” Drake said. After several minutes of thunderous applause from the sold-out crowd, the Toronto rapper continued with his performance. It’s has been a little over three-and-a-half years since Kobe and his daughter Gigi tragically died in a helicopter crash.

Drake Adds Special Meaning To Kobe Bryant Day

Drake’s shout-out to the late Lakers legend came the night before Bryant’s birthday, August 23. He would have turned 45 this year. Furthermore, the moment came two days before Kobe Bryant Day, which the City of Los Angeles declared following Bryant’s death. On August 24, the city encourages its residents to take time to reflect on Bryant’s legacy and his impact. As for Drake, he next has shows in Seattle before closing out the month of August with a pair of shows in Vancouver. The tour is currently set to end on October 9 with a concert in Columbus, Ohio.

However, Drake is not the only one who has been remembering Kobe as of late. During the recent Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, Bryant’s name was brought up several times. However, one of the more emotional moments came from Bryant’s teammate, Pau Gasol. “I wouldn’t be here without you, brother. I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here today with us. I miss you and love you,” the Spanish legend said.

