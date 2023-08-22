Drake Reflects On LeBron James Believing In Him When No One Else Would

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the world. Overall, his tour is making a whole lot of money. Moreover, there have been some exceptionally famous people making their way to his shows. On Monday night, LeBron James and his oldest son Bronny showed up to the party. Bronny and LeBron got to walk Drizzy to the stage, which must have been an incredible sight to see. After all, LeBron is easily the most famous person to get to do this thus far. If you live in Los Angeles, these things are probably to be expected at this point.

LeBron and Drake have been friends for a very long time now. The NBA superstar has always supported Drizzy and his music. Additionally, the Canadian artist has always made it a point to go watch Bron play. This mutual respect has lasted over a decade. On Monday, during the concert, Drake decided to pay homage to his friend. Below, you can see a speech in which he spoke about just how supportive of a guy LeBron really is. It was a truly great speech to hear, especially when you think of the history behind it.

Read More: Drake Walks Out With LeBron James & Bronny At Los Angeles Tour Stop

Drake x LeBron

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party… He came all the way to Toronto to support me… Tonight… it's an honor to be inside his building."



Drake on LeBron's early support in his careerpic.twitter.com/QFoteR5Z2c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

“The gentleman that walked me to stage tonight is my brother,” he said. “In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone. He came all the way to Toronto, Canada to support me, when I was trying to figure out how I can live my dreams.” The crowd was loving every second of the speech, and rightfully so. It must have been an incredible atmosphere and if you’re LeBron, it was probably a great feeling.

Let us know if you have been to the Its All A Blur tour or plan on going to a future date. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music word. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Irv Gotti Discusses Gunna, Drake, And Ashanti On “Drink Champs”