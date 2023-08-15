Lil Tecca Teases New BNYX-Produced Track

Lil Tecca recently gave fans a sneak peek at the new BNYX-produced track he’s been working on. In the clip shared from DJ Akademiks’ page, the 20-year-old rapper looks eager to share what he’s been working on. However, fans seem divided on its quality. “This n*gga sounds the same in every song. He suffers from the dominque jones syndrome,” one fan commented.

“Those record company streaming bots is going to be the only things bumping this,” another person wrote, whereas one fan offered a different perspective: “Ohhh brother i swear yall the same ones saying that music b sounding the same and when someone drops something a lil different from all the shit we hear yall say its trash. This song dont even sound terrible.”

BNYX Has Worked With Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Among Others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

The track’s reported producer BNYX (pronounced Benny X), has previously worked with several industry heavyweights. Among the artists on the list are Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and more. It is unclear when the track will be released, but hopefully, the finished product will help fans decide whether they like it. Lil Tecca has yet to reveal anything else about the tune. The upcoming track has not been discussed by BNYX either.

Earlier this year, the rapper was roasted for sampling Brandy and Monica’s 90s hit, “That Boy Is Mine.” Overall, the sample contributes to a pretty woozy and low-key cut with minimal drum patterns that are mostly carried by Tecca’s vocal delivery. Unfortunately for him, fans are tired of sample songs being so prevalent and “mid” in today’s hip-hop landscape. Of course, sampling is nothing new in the genre, as much as people like to complain about their prolificacy. In fact, sampling is considered a foundation of hip-hop by most leading figures, fans, and other community members. However, there have been a lot of hit rap songs that use sampling as a way to boost their track’s profile or entice more listeners into tuning in.

Read More: Who is Lil Tecca?

[via]