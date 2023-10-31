Denzel Washington’s 7 Most Unforgettable Roles

Denzel Washington is a Hollywood legend, and that goes without saying. His seamless portrayal of different types of characters has greatly highlighted his versatility over the decades. Moreover, this versatility also shines through his ability to play historical figures. Throughout his illustrious career, Denzel Washington has taken on real-life roles portraying the likes of Malcolm X and Frank Lucas.

A multiple Oscar-award-winning actor, Denzel Washington has played a few unforgettable roles. From Glory in the 1980s to The Pelican Brief in the early 1990s and even The Little Things in 2021, Denzel’s powerful presence and immersion into his characters always make his movies memorable. With so many acclaimed, unforgettable performances in his resume, let’s review some of the times Denzel has displayed incredible acting dexterity. They’ve become etched in the memories of moviegoers for a long time.

7. Antwone Fisher (2002)

Antwone Fisher is a film about a young US Navy sailor (who goes by the same name) with a troubled past. After a violent confrontation with a colleague, Antwone is forced to see a psychiatrist, Dr. Jerome Davenport, a character played by Washington. In this role as a psychiatrist, Washington is a compassionate guide that helps Antwone gradually deal with his issues and re-discover himself. The movie won multiple awards, including the Stanley Kramer Award from the Producers Guild of America. This was especially noteworthy because of how it highlighted critical social issues. Furthermore, Antwone Fisher is also an example of Washington’s ability to portray real characters. The movie was based on the life of an actual former US Navy sailor.

6. Fences (2016)

Denzel’s role in Fences is unforgettable because of how well he immersed himself into the character of Troy Maxson, a frustrated man. Set in the 1950s, the movie highlights the pains of a Black family man who used to be a baseball player but now works as a garbage collector. Moreover, Troy Maxson is angry about the failure he feels his life has become. Coupled with this is the harshness the system metes out to him as a Black man. Eventually, he takes it out on his family, including his wife, played rather flawlessly by Viola Davis. Thanks to both Washington’s and Davis’ powerful acting and presence, Fences earned four Academy Awards nominations, with the latter winning for Best Supporting Actress.

5. American Gangster (2007)

This crime drama sees Denzel Washington as Frank Lucas, a real-life depiction of a drug lord who controlled the heroin trade in Harlem. American Gangster showed Lucas as a ruthless yet vulnerable and calculating drug mastermind. Like most crime overlords in history, he got caught. However, Lucas went down with style, snitching on so many New York cops that a good number of them were arrested and convicted. American Gangster was a critical darling, eventually earning multiple Academy Award nods. Overall, it grossed over $260 million worldwide.

4. Inside Man (2006)

In one of his most captivating roles ever, Denzel Washington portrayed an NYPD negotiator (Detective Keith Frazier) in Inside Man. A bank heist goes down, and Detective Frazier is called upon to handle the situation. Keith Frazier is one of Denzel’s most unforgettable roles because of the wit with which he delivered his lines in the film. Besides this, Inside Man has quite an intriguing plot. Moreover, it’s worth the watch for its captivating, dramatic moments.

3. Philadelphia (1998)

In Philadelphia, Denzel Washington starred as Joe Miller, a personal injury lawyer representing Andrew Beckett, played by Tom Hanks. Beckett, who is also a lawyer, gets fired from his law firm on suspicions of being gay and having AIDS. He ends up convincing a reluctant Joe Miller to represent him. As the plot develops, it is evident that Joe Miller’s inclinations change, and he becomes more open-minded.

Philadelphia was one of the first Hollywood films that shined an unbiased light on the topic of AIDS. The movie also continued establishing Denzel Washington as an actor with great range. Moreover, his ability to take on and succeed in roles that depicted social issues has become a prominent part of his career. That also makes Joe Miller one of Denzel’s most unforgettable roles.

2. Malcolm X (1992)

Malcolm X is another film where Denzel Washington depicted a real-life person. Collaborating with director Spike Lee on this one, Washington acts out Malcolm X’s life from his humble beginnings to his life as a preacher and leader. Unfortunately, Malcolm X was nominated for two Academy Awards but didn’t win any, greatly displeasing his longtime friend, Spike Lee. However, it won multiple NAACP awards, including the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Award.

1. Training Day (2001)

It would be difficult to think of unforgettable Denzel Washington roles without Training Day coming to mind. Known for its description of blatant and unabashed corruption, Training Day is a masterpiece that still holds relevance in film culture today. Washington masterfully played the role of Alonzo Harris, a police detective and the head of LAPD’s narcotics division.

As the name suggests, the film is set across one day – one day for Alonzo Harris to show newly promoted detective Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) how to be a narcotics detective. Unbeknownst to Jake, however, Detective Harris works with the Russian mafia and would do anything to achieve his criminal objectives. Since Training Day, Alonzo Harris has become an important name in crime cinema. Denzel Washington deviated from his usual role as a hero and played a villain with dastardly motives. Overall, Washington was electric in his role, delivering a standout performance. It’s no wonder it won him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

