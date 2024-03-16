Dr. Dre Calls Eminem The Best Rapper Of All Time, Fans Debate

While no one is exactly surprised that the N.W.A. legend would praise Slim Shady like this, some folks are quick to question it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Dr. Dre was the most recent special guest on the SiriusXM show This Life of Mine... with James Corden, and they spoke about a lot of interesting and compelling topics. Of course, one of the main points throughout was the legendary career that he has amassed and created up until this point in the realms of music and business. When it comes to these endeavors, a lot of folks think that there was no better "investment" that the N.W.A. legend did than supporting the biggest rapper of all time: Eminem. It seems like he agrees with this statement at least a little bit, because he expressed on the program that he thinks Marshall Mathers is the best to ever pick up a mic.

"'My Name Is,' that's the first thing that happened," Dr. Dre begins. "I put the beat on, and he just did that, right away. No, we're in the studio, and I hit play on it. *imitates drum beat* And he just went, 'Hi! My name is!' It happened that fast, no bulls**t. And then, we went from there, and that was the beginning of this relationship. I think he's the best MC ever. Point blank, period. Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he's a white guy. You know? I don't think anyone that's rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

Dr. Dre Praises Eminem As The GOAT: Watch

Moreover, this prompted heavy debate on social media discussion forums, for both the reasons that Dr. Dre predicted and others. Many called out that he's obviously biased in favor of Eminem, whereas others pointed to other rappers like Nas, Jay-Z, or his own former partners Ice Cube or Snoop Dogg as better lyricists and spitters. Regardless of where you fall on this debate, it's pretty undeniable that the Detroit star has a permanent place in these discussions. So do many other rappers, like the ones we've already mentioned, but there's a unique cultural perspective on the Slim Shady debate in particular.

Meanwhile, both artists are making continuous strides in their careers that are keeping up their relevance and impact. Sure, sometimes it's because of petty rap beef, but we can't ask for everything to be perfect. All we can ask is that you chime in on this take down in the comments section below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
