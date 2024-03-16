Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered Three Strokes Following 2021 Brain Aneurysm

Back in 2021, Dr. Dre woke up with “the worst pain" behind one of his ears, which he admits he initially brushed off. As his day went on, however, his son and a friend urged him to seek medical attention. Eventually, he went to the hospital, where he was told that his condition was “serious.” During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, the Grammy-winner reflected on the frightening experience of learning that he had suffered a brain aneurysm. He also revealed that during his hospitalization, he suffered three strokes.

“I got up and went about my day, and I thought I could lay down and take a nap,” he explained. “My son and a female friend were like ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital. Next thing you know, I’m blacking out, I’m in and out of consciousness and I end up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing doctors come in, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.’ I asked questions about what I could’ve done to prevent this."

Dr. Dre Opens Up About Health Scare

Dr. Dre and James Corden appear on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden' at SiriusXM Studios on February 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Nobody could give me an answer," Dr. Dre continued. "I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health sh*t. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.” He added that he isn't sure whether or not the experience made a “significant change” to his life. He does say, however, that a scare like that “definitely makes you appreciate being alive.”

“It’s cr*zy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It’s just something that could happen out of the blue," he described. "You wake up and you go, ‘Sh*t. OK, I’m here.'” What do you think of Dr. Dre revealing that he suffered three strokes following his 2021 brain aneurysm? Are you glad the hitmaker is doing better these days? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

