News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Fuck Jay-Z
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kanye West Gives An Explicit Response To Fans Saying He Offend Jay-Z
Jay-Z and Kanye West created the award-wining duo, Watch The Throne, in 2011. The debut album included "No Church In The Wild."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
2 hrs ago
96 Views