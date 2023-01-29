Lil Baby previously speculated that BBLs are going out of style. However, his ex, Jayda Cheaves’ latest thirst trap is disputing that. The 25-year-old doesn’t hide her history of cosmetic work. She opted to get illegal butt injections rather than going through with the popular procedure.

On Saturday (January 28), she proudly showed off her figure while wearing a tiny bikini, strutting in and out of her luxurious outdoor pool for Instagram. “It’s not a thirst trap… I just look like that,” she insisted in the caption. The sultry clip is cleverly soundtracked by Lambo4oe’s “Self Esteem,” which Cheaves obviously has plenty of.

“Let them know… Your energy speaks for itself,” one friend hyped the reality starlet up. Dess Dior, Skai Jackson, Trina, La La Anthony, and Kanye West’s ex, Chaney Jones have also been showing big love to the curvaceous celebrity.

Of course, Cheaves’ bikini body isn’t the only thing she’s been flaunting on the ‘gram as of late. All weekend long, gorgeous outfit photo dumps have been appearing on her feed. “Boy I gotta watch my back, ‘cuz I’m not just anybody,” she quoted Aaliyah in the caption of one.

In another, the internet sensation shows off her chunky bright orange heels and moisturized skin under a vibrant print dress. The description of that post reads, “If you don’t get the bigger picture you get cropped out.”

The line famously comes from Nicki Minaj and Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth” remix. It’s use reminds followers that not only does Jayda Wayda have great taste in fashion, but her playlists are on point too.

If you’ve been caught by Cheaves’ latest thirst trap, you’ll be interested to know what she had to say about her ideal man late last year. As you likely know, she already shares a child with Lil Baby, so her standards for treatment are incredibly high.

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Read what the influencer had to say about all of that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]