Each and every August, fans of the late Aaliyah mourn her untimely death, but when her birthday comes around in January, it marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the Princess of R&B’s life. This year, we’re specifically streaming “Are You That Somebody” in her honour.

Released in May of 1998, the song has chiefly gone on to reach critical acclaim and influence artists long after the vocalists’ tragic passing. As The Rolling Stone Album Guide previously put it, Timbaland’s production acts as a springboard for Aaliyah’s voice. R. Kelly’s, on the other hand, was more of a “cradle.”

Singer Aaliyah (1979 – 2001) attends the premiere of ‘Planet of the Apes’ at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, 2001. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

As Genius notes, the song was surprisingly first recorded for the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack, and even earned a Grammy nomination. In the past the late 22-year-old was known for singing ballads, but this introduced the world to a new side of Aaliyah.

“Is it my go, is it your go? / Sometimes I’m goody-goody / Right now I’m naughty-naughty,” she flirtatiously sings on the catchy chorus. “Say yes or say no, ’cause I really need somebody / Tell me are you that somebody.”

The accompanying visual sees Aaliyah showing off her keen sense of style and expert dance skills.

In his usual fashion, Timbaland got creative with sampling for “Are You That Somebody.” He used a baby’s coo from Prince’s “Delirious” which remains talked about in music history to this day.

Stream Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody” on Spotify or Apple Music. Afterward, find this week’s new music recommendations on our R&B Season playlist here.

RIP.

Quotable Lyrics:

But if I, if I let you know

You can’t tell nobody, I’m talkin’ ’bout nobody

Are you responsible?

Boy, I gotta watch my back, ’cause I’m not just anybody