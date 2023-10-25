Summer Walker’s Shady Chrisean Rock Impersonation Sparks Debate

Summer Walker recently dropped her impersonation of Chrisean Rock, and it's gotten fans talking. In the clip, Walker's seen mimicking Chrisean's signature missing tooth, recklessly holding a baby doll and lip-syncing to one of the new mother's emotional Instagram live rants. The less-than-flattering take has sparked some debate, with countless fans rushing to the The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to defend Chrisean.

"Summer Walker is the LAST person that should be making these type of jokes," one IG user comments. Another says, "who shouldn’t laughing at another woman pain is her." Many think the impersonation was a bit of a low blow, as the audio she used to poke fun at the Cr*zy In Love star is from a seriously rough patch in her life after welcoming her first son. Others are pointing out how she appeared to suggest that Chrisean is incompetent when it comes to caring for the child.

Read More: Summer Walker Revives Hit Song “Girls Need Love” With “Girls Mix”

Summer Walker Impersonates Chrisean Rock

Despite some commenters finding Walker's impersonation shady, various others have shut down the speculation, claiming that she was simply having fun. Regardless, fans think the clip could evolve into beef between the two of them, and are anticipating a response from Chrisean. Only time will tell how the mother of one feels about the clip.

Aside from impersonating Chrisean Rock, Walker recently dropped off a batch of remixes of her track "Girls Need Love." The "Girls Mix" features Victoria Monét, Tink, and Tyla. "@champagnepapi blessed this song 5 years ago but GIRLS NEED LOVE TOO," she wrote ahead of the release.

Social Media Reacts To Summer Walker's Chrisean Rock Impersonation

What do you think of Summer Walker's Chrisean Rock impersonation? Do you think she was throwing shade, or just having fun? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Summer Walker and Chrisean Rock. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

Read More: Aubrey O’Day Rips Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu: “We Need The Gate Keepers Back”

[Via]